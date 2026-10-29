Toyota's New EV SUV Caught In Testing, And We Think We Know What It Is
Toyota already has the subcompact C-HR crossover and the larger bZ in its lineup, and it seems the brand is planning to expand its EV range soon. An as-yet-unconfirmed small Toyota EV has been spotted in testing, and although it doesn't look anywhere near production-ready, it still gives us some clues about the automaker's future plans.
The prototype looks shorter than Toyota's current entry-level U.S. market SUV, the Corolla Cross, with proportions somewhere in between that car and the Yaris Cross sold in Europe and Japan. Although, judging by the taillights and rear design, we can assume that the prototype is based on the Corolla Cross platform.
Things get a little weird at the front of the car, with the prototype sporting protruding front headlights that confirm we're looking at an in-progress prototype rather than a pre-production vehicle. The camouflage is heavy, but there seem to be no other notable changes to the front fascia compared to the current Corolla Cross, with the grille and side vents remaining unchanged.
The battery appears to be positioned relatively low, with the suspension being raised to accommodate it. There's no exhaust visible, meaning the car is likely all-electric rather than a hybrid.
It's likely built on Toyota's latest multi-powertrain platform
It was only yesterday that Toyota announced its next generation hybrid powertrain, which the automaker says is designed to fit its newest multi-pathway vehicle platform. With higher demand for BEVs in some markets and higher demand for hybrids and PHEVs in others, this new platform is designed to let the automaker be more flexible to match changing consumer demand. According to Toyota, it will be able to accommodate all three types of electrified powertrain, while still optimizing the performance of its BEVs.
We think it's pretty likely that the prototype is an early preview of this platform, although judging by the chopped-up appearance of the prototype, it will likely be a little while before a production version reaches dealerships. When it does eventually arrive, the all-electric variant will probably slot below the CH-R in Toyota's lineup, while the hybrid variant could potentially replace the Corolla Cross as the entry point into the brand's SUV range.
Previous rumors have suggested that the Corolla Cross is due for replacement in 2028, although Toyota has so far remained tight-lipped about its fate. It's certainly an important model for the brand, with Toyota selling almost 100,000 examples in the U.S. alone in 2025, so whatever replaces it will need to offer the same easy-to-live-with appeal.