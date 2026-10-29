Toyota's New EV SUV Caught In Testing, And We Think We Know What It Is

Toyota already has the subcompact C-HR crossover and the larger bZ in its lineup, and it seems the brand is planning to expand its EV range soon. An as-yet-unconfirmed small Toyota EV has been spotted in testing, and although it doesn't look anywhere near production-ready, it still gives us some clues about the automaker's future plans.

The prototype looks shorter than Toyota's current entry-level U.S. market SUV, the Corolla Cross, with proportions somewhere in between that car and the Yaris Cross sold in Europe and Japan. Although, judging by the taillights and rear design, we can assume that the prototype is based on the Corolla Cross platform.

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Things get a little weird at the front of the car, with the prototype sporting protruding front headlights that confirm we're looking at an in-progress prototype rather than a pre-production vehicle. The camouflage is heavy, but there seem to be no other notable changes to the front fascia compared to the current Corolla Cross, with the grille and side vents remaining unchanged.

The battery appears to be positioned relatively low, with the suspension being raised to accommodate it. There's no exhaust visible, meaning the car is likely all-electric rather than a hybrid.