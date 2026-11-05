Keep Your Garage Warm Enough To Work In All Winter With This Top-Rated Tractor Supply Find
With temperatures getting colder and days getting shorter, it's approaching the point of year where working in the garage requires wearing an increasing number of layers to stay warm. That is, unless you have a heater that's powerful enough to beat the winter chill. If you don't, then Tractor Supply might have the answer. Its current range includes the Mr Heater Big Buddy portable heater, which retails for $159.99 and can either be delivered or picked up in select retail locations.
Buyers are consistently impressed with its capabilities, and they've awarded it an average of 4.7 out of five stars across more than 3,600 reviews at the time of writing. That's enough to make it one of the top-rated portable heaters that Tractor Supply offers.
The Big Buddy is capable of heating indoor and outdoor areas up to 450 square feet, with an output of between 4,000 BTU and 18,000 BTU. It can either be run using a 20 lb propane tank (with the correct accessories), or using a pair of 1 lb propane cylinders. On its lowest heat setting, its maker claims a runtime of more than 10 hours, so you'll be able to keep warm through the longest jobs.
As a precaution, the heater also features various built-in safety systems, including a thermal shut-off system and an oxygen sensor. Switching the heater on and off is easy too, since it's controlled by a simple push button.
The heater is available almost everywhere in the country
Regardless of whether or not you have a Tractor Supply location nearby, the retailer's nationwide shipping means that the heater can be delivered straight to your door in almost all cases. There's just one exception: buyers in Massachusetts are not eligible for delivery. Once it's arrived, buyers should register their information with Mr. Heater to make any warranty claims easier. The full warranty details will be available in the heater's owner's manual. As standard, the heater receives a year of warranty cover.
The Big Buddy is just one of many finds from Tractor Find that can upgrade your garage, and doing so won't cost a fortune either. Whether you're looking for boxes or shelving to keep your garage organized or cheap but useful garage accessories, there are plenty of top-rated items to comb through in its current range, and many are just as useful during the summer months as they are in the depths of winter.