5 Tractor Supply Garage Finds Under $20 To Upgrade Your Setup

Sometimes, even if you don't need anything in particular, it's fun to visit your local hardware store like Tractor Supply just to see what's available. If you have a little bit of cash burning a hole in your pocket, you may be surprised at how many smaller purchases you can puzzle into a budget. If you look carefully, you can find products for less than $20, or even under $10.

Of course, you shouldn't just buy random implements because they're cheap; you should grab stuff you actually need. Say, for example, you enjoy working in or near your home garage, whether on automotive projects, DIY pursuits, or assorted small repairs. If you browse around your local Tractor Supply, you may be surprised by how many garage-handy products you can find for less than $20 a pop, including work gloves, wheel chocks, toolboxes, and flashlights. You can find just about everything you need to give your setup a small yet tangible upgrade without spending more than your car cost in the process.