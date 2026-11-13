Which Hyundai SUV Is The Closest Equivalent To The Toyota RAV4?

It's difficult to go wrong with a Toyota RAV4. The 2026 model year is available either as a hybrid or a plug-in hybrid (PHEV), with the former offering excellent fuel economy without the hassle of charging and the latter benefitting from a horsepower boost and up to 52 miles of all-electric range. In base form, the 2026 RAV4 starts from $31,900 (plus a $1,595 destination fee), while the PHEV variant is available from $41,500 plus fees.

Even so, there are plenty of competitors out there. Hyundai's closest competitor is the Tucson, which is available in non-hybrid, hybrid, and PHEV form for the 2026 model year. It starts slightly cheaper than the RAV4, with the base non-hybrid available from $29,700 (plus a $1,650 destination fee). The hybrid variant starts from $31,300 plus fees — making it a few hundred dollars cheaper than the Toyota — while the PHEV costs at least $40,675 plus fees.

It isn't just the Tucson's pricing that's similar to the RAV4. Both are also significantly more economical than the average new vehicle, although the Toyota has the edge. According to EPA figures, the most frugal version of the RAV4 should average 43 mpg combined, while the Tucson gets a still-impressive 38 mpg combined.