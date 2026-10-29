5 Makita Tools That Won 2026 Pro Tool Innovation Awards
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The 2026 Pro Tool Innovation Awards have officially been announced, and this year, Makita walked away with quite a few wins. The winning lineup spans pneumatic tools, metalworking, automotive repair, concrete construction, and fastening accessories. Not bad for a company over a century old!
The methodology speaks to the significance of these awards. Judges spent weeks reviewing entries, discussing their merits, and reconsidering submissions across all the top power tool brands. When all's said and done, Makita's finish nailers, grinders, right-angle impact wrenches, rebar tying tools, and driver bits all took home top prizes.
Beyond just tools, Makita also won a 2026 award for its jobsite lighting solutions. That's a grand total of six top prizes for the year. That's also a slight drop from its 2025 performance, which saw Makita take home eight awards in all. Nevertheless, these five Makita tools are no less worthy of spotlighting below.
Makita Brushless Brad Nailer
The Pro Tool Innovation Awards chose Makita's Brushless Brad Nailer as the best cordless finish nailer of 2026. By their very nature, cordless finish nailers give you freedom from air compressors. That also comes with additional speed and weight as you work. But the thing about the Makita XNB04 18V LXT brushless 2-inch 18-gauge brad nailer that specifically makes it a winner? It's a fresh new redesign that doubles nailing speed compared to its predecessor while also making the tool even lighter to work with.
The XNB04 works with 18-gauge brad nails ranging from 9/16 inch to two inches. With a battery installed, the tool weighs 6.1 pounds, which is more than a pound and a half lighter than the earlier model. Its magazine holds up to 110 nails in all, and a tool-free depth adjustment lets you change how shallow or how deeply nails are driven without reaching for another tool. It's currently going for $369 on Home Depot's site and has a 5 out of 5 rating based on sixteen customer reviews.
Makita Flathead Grinder
Grinding welds gets tough when you have to work around pipes or squeeze around corners or narrow clearances. That's what's so nice about flathead grinders: they're made to perform in areas that conventional tools struggle to reach. Of all your options on the market, the Pro Tool Innovation Awards named the Makita GAG16 40V max XGT brushless 5-inch paddle switch flathead grinder as their top pick of 2026.
Its 39-degree flathead configuration gives people that much-needed access in tight spaces. It also includes five-speed variable control, which lets you change and adjust the tool's operating speed depending on the task. It also comes with an electric brake and Makita's Active Feedback-Sensing Technology to shut off the motor if the grinding disc suddenly binds or stops rotating. It's currently available on the Acme Tools website for $339. No user reviews have been submitted just yet, but its award win definitely speaks volumes in that regard.
Makita Right Angle Impact Wrench
It's not just grinding that gets tough in tight spaces. Fastening can be just as tricky when you're squeezed into an awkward position on the job. Often, that means sacrificing either tool size or the force needed to get the job done. But the Pro Tool Innovation Awards say the Makita XLT03 18V LXT brushless 3/8-inch square-drive angle impact wrench gives you the best of both. It combines a compact, right-angle configuration with significant fastening capability into one award-winning solid right-angle impact wrench.
The XLT03 gives you up to 250 foot-pounds of fastening torque and 390 foot-pounds of nut-busting torque at three different speed settings. That's two capabilities in a single tool, plus an angled form for working in spots a conventional impact wrench or ratchet can't reach. And with a battery installed, the tool still only weighs 4 pounds. The listed price is $279, but Home Depot currently has it on sale for $243.45.
Makita Rebar Tying Tool
While it might not be the kind of thing you'd need to do for a DIY project, tying rebar is a major part of concrete construction. Workers must consistently secure reinforcing steel across large assemblies, whether they're preparing foundations, commercial buildings, bridges, or other structures. To get those jobs done, the Pro Tool Innovation Awards chose the Makita GRT01 40V max XGT brushless 16-gauge rebar tying tool as their number 1.
According to Makita, the GRT01 is the world's first 40V 16-gauge rebar tying tool. It can give you up to 3,600 ties on a single charge when you use a 40V max XGT 2.5aH battery on No. 3-by-No. 3 rebar. It can also handle applications ranging from wire mesh and smaller reinforcing bar combinations to larger assemblies, with capacity ranging from No. 3-by-No. 3 rebar all the way up to No. 9-by-No. 8 rebar. Again, it's worth reiterating that this is a commercial tool, so don't be shocked by this price tag: The GRT01 goes for $3,015, and it's currently available at Home Depot. Don't forget to use the Pro Xtra loyalty program when you shop for this one.
Makita Impact XPS Mag Boost
Not every tool has to come with a motor, a battery, or some big piece of equipment. That's why the Pro Tool Innovation Awards honor small accessories as well. Take the Makita Impact XPS Mag Boost, part No. E-01345, for example. It earned the top honor in the driver bits category for its convenient way of keeping screws attached to driver bits.
Impact-rated power bits are great for both their length and strength, but they don't always give you enough magnetic force to hold screws securely at the tip. That can be especially inconvenient when working overhead, on a ladder, under a sink, or in another awkward position. To solve that problem, the award-winning Mag Boost uses a compact sleeve with two rare-earth magnets. Its universal-fit design slides over the power bit and gives you significantly more magnetic holding capability than standard bits. And that's without having to replace your existing bits, either. It costs only $5.47 at Home Depot and has a 3.9-out-of-5-star rating based on 188 reviews.