5 Makita Tools That Won 2026 Pro Tool Innovation Awards

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The 2026 Pro Tool Innovation Awards have officially been announced, and this year, Makita walked away with quite a few wins. The winning lineup spans pneumatic tools, metalworking, automotive repair, concrete construction, and fastening accessories. Not bad for a company over a century old!

The methodology speaks to the significance of these awards. Judges spent weeks reviewing entries, discussing their merits, and reconsidering submissions across all the top power tool brands. When all's said and done, Makita's finish nailers, grinders, right-angle impact wrenches, rebar tying tools, and driver bits all took home top prizes.

Beyond just tools, Makita also won a 2026 award for its jobsite lighting solutions. That's a grand total of six top prizes for the year. That's also a slight drop from its 2025 performance, which saw Makita take home eight awards in all. Nevertheless, these five Makita tools are no less worthy of spotlighting below.