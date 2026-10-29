Toyota Wants To Sell Its Engines & Hybrid Systems To Other Automakers – Here's Who Could Buy Them

It's clear what Toyota gets out of the deal by selling its newly developed engines, but how do the other manufacturers benefit? Why would they buy from Toyota over building their own? Well, that's the million-dollar question, and there are also examples of the mentioned brands working on variants internally. Mazda is currently developing a new Skyactiv-Z engine for hybrid models set to arrive by 2027. Though, the Mazda CX-50 currently uses Toyota technology.

If Toyota can make a case for sharing in the development costs and timelines, that could open up some of these other brands to using the ready-made designs. This isn't the first time something like this has happened, either. Toyota, Subaru, and Mazda have all worked together in years past for this very thing. There are also many more examples of automakers using technologies from competitors, forming alliances to share in the burdens of new development.

With development costs rising and new technologies being just one facet of those increased expenses, it's not out of the question to imagine car manufacturers working collaboratively to minimize them. Adopting Toyota's new engines could also free up automakers to focus on additional technologies or offerings. Toyota has a longstanding history with hybrid engines, which are known to be quite reliable, so other companies could benefit from that experience and cut down on the growing pains of utilizing less tried-and-true designs. If parties are willing, it could help lower the sticker prices of new vehicles coming from the brands that didn't have to invest in comparable designs.