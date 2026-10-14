Are Toyota Hybrid Engines More Reliable Than Gas?
Hybrid vehicles have occasionally carried around the reputation that they are less reliable, due to their more complex powertrains — there's an engine, electric motors, and a battery. In theory, more parts can spell more room for issues. However, studies say otherwise. Consumer Reports reliability results from a 380,000-vehicle study found that (self-charging) hybrids have 15% fewer problems on average than gas-powered vehicles. Plug-in hybrids are also considered the least reliable. "Hybrids have been around for nearly three decades, and the technology is tried and true," Jake Fisher, Senior Director of Auto Testing, said.
One of the first hybrids to reach the United States was the Toyota Prius, which has been around since 2000. Toyota has been perfecting and using hybrid powertrains for quite some time, so it's not all too surprising to hear that its hybrids have become more reliable than its non-hybrid vehicles. YouTuber Car Care Nut noted that they barely has hybrid Toyotas come in with powertrain issues, adding that hybrid systems are far less complicated, and they also do well in small cars. There's no starter, no alternator, and no turbocharger, and thus, a lot less that can go wrong.
What are the most reliable Toyota hybrid cars?
Toyota has plans to eventually move to an all-hybrid lineup, and it has already started making major moves in this direction. Popular models like the Corolla, Camry, Corolla Cross, and RAV4 are now only available with a hybrid powertrain. "Toyota has more than two decades of experience in batteries, motors and other electrification technologies with recognized benefits for fuel efficiency and emissions," said Sean Hanley, Toyota Australia's Vice President of sales, marketing and franchise operations.
The Toyota Prius is one of the most reliable hybrids in the automaker's lineup, and by 2018, it seems that almost all of its minor issues had been ironed out, with single digit complaints up until 2026, according to CarComplaints. It's also near the top of durability rankings from iSeeCars, easily being able to reach six figures on the odometer with few issues. Additionally, the Prius has a high reliability score with RepairPal due to infrequent repairs and low ownership costs. J.D. Power has also tracked the reliability of Toyota hybrids, and the Camry, Tundra, and Highlander are at the top of the ranking, followed very closely by the Corolla.