Are Toyota Hybrid Engines More Reliable Than Gas?

Hybrid vehicles have occasionally carried around the reputation that they are less reliable, due to their more complex powertrains — there's an engine, electric motors, and a battery. In theory, more parts can spell more room for issues. However, studies say otherwise. Consumer Reports reliability results from a 380,000-vehicle study found that (self-charging) hybrids have 15% fewer problems on average than gas-powered vehicles. Plug-in hybrids are also considered the least reliable. "Hybrids have been around for nearly three decades, and the technology is tried and true," Jake Fisher, Senior Director of Auto Testing, said.

One of the first hybrids to reach the United States was the Toyota Prius, which has been around since 2000. Toyota has been perfecting and using hybrid powertrains for quite some time, so it's not all too surprising to hear that its hybrids have become more reliable than its non-hybrid vehicles. YouTuber Car Care Nut noted that they barely has hybrid Toyotas come in with powertrain issues, adding that hybrid systems are far less complicated, and they also do well in small cars. There's no starter, no alternator, and no turbocharger, and thus, a lot less that can go wrong.