What Does 'Data Collection' Actually Mean & What Methods Are Typically Used For It?

When you hear the term "data collection," your mind may immediately jump to nefarious companies harvesting your sensitive personal data with the intent to store and sell it. And while that can be true, data collection is actually a much broader term that refers to a business or individual systematically gathering information for the purpose of evaluating a hypothesis, researching user demographics, recordkeeping, and better understanding just about anything else you may want to make an informed decision on. Data collection is used in some form by nearly all major sectors of industry, including medical, tech, financial, and more.

Methods of data collection vary depending on what type of information you may want to gather. Five of the most common types of data collection are questionnaires and surveys, interviews, focus groups, observations, and document analysis. You may have seen an ad on a social media platform like YouTube or Instagram asking you to pick which advertisement you'd rather see, or which of the following brands you've heard of. This is an example of data collection via surveys, and it's used to understand both your specific preferences and broader market trends.

Data collection methods can be further broken up into categories such as primary and secondary, manual or automated, and quantitative and qualitative. Primary data is collected directly from a source, whereas secondary data collection analyzes existing documents or records to draw new conclusions. Manual data collection involves a person actively gathering information, such as in an interview for a research study. Automated data collection is completed with little human involvement, like a customer satisfaction survey after you place an online order. Quantitative data refers to numerical information like measurements or 1-10 ratings, and qualitative data documents people's observations, opinions, and experiences with a product or process.