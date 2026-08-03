What Does QR Stand For On QR Codes?

Most of us have probably seen QR codes, and that's because they offer many benefits, one of which is accessibility. QR code readers are now a standard feature on many modern smartphones, for one, and they're also cost-effective to generate. They also work in the physical and digital realms.

Thus, whether you want to access a restaurant menu, view product information, or share contact details, you're probably scanning a QR code these days. They're even useful for organizing your garage, managing events, and making digital payments. Some governments, including the Spanish government, also use QR codes as secure verification for online government procedures.

Given how common they are, it's easy to accept the name at face value. But have you ever thought of what the "QR" actually stands for? Well, "QR" stands for "quick response," which is a fitting name considering how much time they save over typing URLs or other text. And, despite being almost universal, the code has its roots in a very specific industry.