5 18V Ryobi Tools Under $40 Worth Adding To Your Collection
Of the major names in cordless power tools, Ryobi is fast becoming a go-to brand for DIYers shopping on a limited budget. If you are pinching pennies as you build out your own collection of powered tools and devices, you've likely done some online window shopping with regards to Ryobi's 18V platform.
You may not realize it, but the Techtronic Industries-owned brand is actually celebrating its 18V family of tools' 30th anniversary in 2026. Over that time, Ryobi has developed hundreds of devices powered by those lithium-ion battery packs. At present, there are more than 300 tools included in the brand's 18V family, ranging from a little under $20 to several hundreds.
That fact alone can make it a bit of a chore to determine which tools or kits are the right one for the needs of your job. If budget is the biggest of your deciding factors, take heart in knowing that Ryobi's 18V lineup features plenty of options that are highly rated by shoppers and can be purchased without parting with too much of your hard-earned money. That includes a handful of items on the sub $40 end of the brand's budget-friendly tool family tree that we think are well worth adding to your collection.
Compact Bluetooth Speaker
Plenty of tools in Ryobi's 18V lineup might be deemed a necessity on a DIY work site, but a Bluetooth speaker is probably not one of them. However, we think any work site — DIY or professional — is better with tunes. If you agree, you'll be happy to know that Ryobi has a few speaker options in its 18V lineup, and if budget is your primary concern on that front, the Compact Bluetooth Speaker is the model for you.
At present, Ryobi is selling the speaker for $25.25, though that does not include an 18V battery pack or a charger, and adding those items may run the overall cost much higher. If you've already got 18V tools in your arsenal and an extra battery or two laying around, however, this speaker could be a legit steal, with users rating it a solid 4.6 stars on its Ryobi product page.
Weighing in at just 0.52 pounds, this compact speaker is about as portable an item as you can find, with the tool designed to utilize the base of an 18V battery as its own. It also boasts a Bluetooth range of up to 75 feet, and can provide upwards of 20 hours of runtime with a fully charged 2Ah battery attached.
One+ 6-Inch Buffer
If you're one of those people who take particular pride in keeping their ride looking shiny and new, you may already have a garage full of Ryobi gear designed to help you primp and preen your car. That doesn't mean you couldn't use another, and if you find yourself in need of a device that can give your ride that proper high shine, Ryobi's got a 6-inch 18V Buffer that may be worth checking out.
That is largely because it is a decidedly budget-friendly option, with Ryobi selling the standalone tool for $39.97. It's also well-reviewed by Ryobi shoppers, with 74 customers bestowing on the buffer a rating of 4.8 stars. That consumer set claims to have used the tool for everything from buffing wood to waxing their cars, and in the latter case, a couple noted that the buffer was not just a time-saver, but also particularly easy to use.
Ryobi kept the design simple, offering just one speed setting, an overmold grip for added comfort, and an outer handle for extra reach. Though it's only got one speed, the buffer still delivers solid power numbers at 4,000 RPM. While an 18V battery is not included with the tool, it does come with both an applicator bonnet and a buffer-polishing bonnet. So, if you do have an 18V battery on hand, you can put this tool right to work.
One+ Whisper Series Inflator
Ryobi's 18V lineup offers quite a few devices that can perform more than one task. Not all of them can be purchased at under $40, however, and that makes this 18V Whisper Series Inflator all the more intriguing, at $39.97.
As the tool's name implies, this is first and foremost an inflator, designed for use on larger inflatables like pool floaties, beach balls, and air mattresses. According to Ryobi, it can pump up a queen sized air mattress in about 90 seconds flat. Apparently, it can also inflate up to 55 mattresses on a fully charged battery. Being a part of Ryobi's Whisper Series, the inflator is meant to cut down on noise, and the manufacturer claims it runs roughly 44% quieter than the competition.
The tool can also deflate those larger inflatables, though that may not be the most desirable versatility feature. Rather, it can also function as a hard surface blower when the sweeper nozzle head is attached. The inflator's versatility and overall effectiveness are common points of praise in the reviews section of its Ryobi product page. Many even claim the inflator performed better than they expected at the price point, though some noted it underperformed when used as a blower. Despite that, this inflator still looks to be a worthy investment for any 18V shopper in need of such a tool.
One+ LED Area Light
Depending on how glam you like to get when you go camping, a couple of the 18V tools already listed here could prove quite useful to you. But even if you like to really rough it, any true blue camper would no doubt be happy to carry a little extra lighting along. Ditto for any DIYer who regularly undertakes projects in low-lit spaces like attics and basements. If you fit any of those bills, Ryobi's 18V Area Light may be worth grabbing.
With a user rating of 4.9 stars, it's also the best rated device we're listing here, with some 293 customers contributing to that near-perfect satisfaction score. The only blemish in those reviews is a 3-star rating where the user still recommends the light to others. Customers almost universally praise the light for its reliability and its brightness. Several also felt that the tool makes an ideal addition to an emergency kit for homeowners.
The light itself will cost you just $39.97 if you buy it directly from Ryobi, though that sum does not provide an 18V battery pack or a charger. The 18V tool can produce up to 850 Lumens of light, which is a good amount of brightness for a camping light. While its battery pack functions as a base, the light also features a fold over hook for easy hanging, and is even equipped with a 2A USB for charging mobile devices.
One+ Reciprocating Saw
If you have been shopping for heavier duty tools in Ryobi's 18V family, you've likely noticed that many are priced on the high side. That is not the case for this 18V Reciprocating Saw, which at time of writing is on sale for $39.50. As you may have already guessed, that sale price also does not include an 18V battery or a charger. It does come with a 6-inch cutting blade, though, which should be enough to make short work of 2x4s and other wood features they encounter from one project to the next.
When powered up, the saw and its 1-inch stroke length can deliver up to 3,400 strokes per minute to users. The tool is also equipped with an adjustable, pivoting shoe to provide additional control during your cuts.
Those who've purchased the tool largely praise it for its powerful performance on the job, as well as its ease of use, rating it at 4.7 stars. Some claim the cutter is surprisingly versatile as well, having used it to fell limbs, remove roots from gardens, and even to cut construction materials like piping, drywall and cement. A few users did take the saw to task for durability issues, however, with some claiming their saw blade actually broke during use. Apart from those potential concerns, there appears to be much to appreciate with this handy 18V reciprocating saw even apart from the budget-friendly sticker price.