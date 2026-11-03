5 18V Ryobi Tools Under $40 Worth Adding To Your Collection

Of the major names in cordless power tools, Ryobi is fast becoming a go-to brand for DIYers shopping on a limited budget. If you are pinching pennies as you build out your own collection of powered tools and devices, you've likely done some online window shopping with regards to Ryobi's 18V platform.

You may not realize it, but the Techtronic Industries-owned brand is actually celebrating its 18V family of tools' 30th anniversary in 2026. Over that time, Ryobi has developed hundreds of devices powered by those lithium-ion battery packs. At present, there are more than 300 tools included in the brand's 18V family, ranging from a little under $20 to several hundreds.

That fact alone can make it a bit of a chore to determine which tools or kits are the right one for the needs of your job. If budget is the biggest of your deciding factors, take heart in knowing that Ryobi's 18V lineup features plenty of options that are highly rated by shoppers and can be purchased without parting with too much of your hard-earned money. That includes a handful of items on the sub $40 end of the brand's budget-friendly tool family tree that we think are well worth adding to your collection.