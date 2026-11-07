What Does A Purple Alert Mean On The Highway?

Drivers right across the country will have encountered Amber Alert messages on dynamic message signs on the highway, and many states also have a Silver Alert program in place. Some now also have Purple Alert systems, and the list of participating states is growing. Florida signed a law in 2021 to implement Purple Alerts, which distribute these alerts through media outlets, emergency alerts on Android and Apple smartphones, and highway signs.

A Purple Alert can be issued in Florida if a person goes missing who is aged 18 or older and has an intellectual or developmental disability. Authorities issue alerts only when they believe the missing person is at risk of serious, immediate harm and does not meet the criteria for a Silver Alert. Missing vulnerable people with dementia or Alzheimer's do not qualify for Purple Alerts in the state, although they may qualify for a Silver Alert instead.

Similar programs are in place in Connecticut, Kansas, Maryland, Mississippi, and Rhode Island, and several other states are planning to implement Purple Alert systems soon. Missouri is set to launch Purple Alerts (also known as RJ's Law) in 2027, and Utah also has similar plans.

The exact criteria for who qualifies for a Purple Alert can vary between states. For example, vulnerable people with dementia or Alzheimer's may qualify if they go missing in Connecticut, even though they would not be eligible in Florida.