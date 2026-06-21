There's A Good Reason Why You May Not See Funny Messages On Highway Signs Anymore

On highways, you'll often spot one or more digital signs known as changeable message signs, or CMSs, displaying traffic-related information. Extreme weather, vehicles of interest to local authorities, changing driving patterns, and other notices are shown on them. Sometimes, on holidays or special occasions, these signs displayed fun, non-informational messages or informational notes featuring puns or rhyme schemes. However, this has changed somewhat in recent years, as the Federal Highway Administration has discouraged the use of funny or non-straightforward messages on these signs in the name of driver safety.

The signage guidelines are found in the 11th edition of the FHWA's Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices. In the revised edition, the FHWA recommends against the use of CMSs for dropping pop culture references, telling jokes, or delivering messages with double meanings. The concern the FHWA raises is that the displays could distract drivers, causing them to take their minds off the road in hopes of understanding what they're reading. This opens the door for potentially dangerous driving errors. Also, some drivers might not understand the message, which could make the signs less effective. Still, it's not outright illegal to use these messages, but the FHWA discourages them.

They might not be as bad as the most confusing traffic signs out there, but concerns about distracting or unclear CMS messages are understandable. That's why the FHWA has made it clear how messages should be delivered through these signs, so that drivers can quickly get the information they need to be safe on the road.