Variable Speed Limits Are Popping Up Across America – Here's How The System Works

Speed limits are a subject of constant discussion across America, and because of decentralized state regulation over the limits, there can be a wide variance in limits from state to state. Arizona, for example, is considering a law which would basically remove speed limits altogether – albeit on certain stretches of highway and at certain times. But what it all ties into more broadly is an idea that posted, static speed limits often don't match the individual conditions on a highway at a given time.

It could be a sunny, clear afternoon with very light traffic, where a posted speed limit could seem unnecessarily slow for a modern vehicle, or it could be a dark, stormy evening on a busy route when trying to maintain the posted speed limit might be far too fast for the conditions. This is why the idea of a variable speed limit can make a lot of sense. Variable speed limits are already fairly common on European motorways, but thus far, they've been pretty rare in America.

That might be changing soon, though, with the state of Texas joining other states in rolling out digital signs with variable speed limits for certain sections of highway. When it comes to variable speed limits, it's typically the implementation and enforcement that are more complex than the idea itself.