Hybrid vehicles may not be for everyone, as they do have their fair share of drawbacks drivers should consider before buying. But if you're on the fence about choosing a hybrid due to a perceived lack of horsepower, you may want to take a look at Ward's 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems. This 2026 list features the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X as the most powerful hybrid of the bunch.

The ZR1X's 1,250 hp comes from a twin-turbocharged 5.5-liter V8 paired with a 186-hp electric motor. This placed the Corvette among the nine winners from other vehicle groups, including the Mercedes-Benz GLC 400 4Matic Electric in the battery electric category and the BMW M5 Touring in the plug-in hybrid category. Ward's list was originally published on October 13, 2026, and marked the first time that all 10 winning vehicles used electrified powertrains. Just one year prior, the gasoline-powered Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 twin-turbo V8 was also featured on Ward's 2025 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems list.

WardsAuto chose this year's winners based on the results of its driving evaluations. A total of 26 vehicles were assessed, with a focus on important performance indicators. This includes horsepower, torque, noise, vibration, harshness and observed efficiency. The 2026 list is actually the 32nd edition, with the first one published back in 1995. WardsAuto originally covered vehicle engines before eventually adding electrified propulsion systems to the list.