This 1,250HP V8 Hybrid Is The Most Powerful On Ward's 10 Best List Of 2026
Hybrid vehicles may not be for everyone, as they do have their fair share of drawbacks drivers should consider before buying. But if you're on the fence about choosing a hybrid due to a perceived lack of horsepower, you may want to take a look at Ward's 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems. This 2026 list features the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X as the most powerful hybrid of the bunch.
The ZR1X's 1,250 hp comes from a twin-turbocharged 5.5-liter V8 paired with a 186-hp electric motor. This placed the Corvette among the nine winners from other vehicle groups, including the Mercedes-Benz GLC 400 4Matic Electric in the battery electric category and the BMW M5 Touring in the plug-in hybrid category. Ward's list was originally published on October 13, 2026, and marked the first time that all 10 winning vehicles used electrified powertrains. Just one year prior, the gasoline-powered Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 twin-turbo V8 was also featured on Ward's 2025 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems list.
WardsAuto chose this year's winners based on the results of its driving evaluations. A total of 26 vehicles were assessed, with a focus on important performance indicators. This includes horsepower, torque, noise, vibration, harshness and observed efficiency. The 2026 list is actually the 32nd edition, with the first one published back in 1995. WardsAuto originally covered vehicle engines before eventually adding electrified propulsion systems to the list.
How the Corvette ZR1X manages its hybrid power
Months before the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X was named the most powerful hybrid by Ward'sAuto, it made headlines thanks to Car and Driver. In June 2026, Car and Driver performed independent testing of the hybrid Corvette, with the car reaching 0-60 in 1.8 seconds and hitting a quarter-mile time of 8.9 seconds at 155 mph. This was a first for the publication in terms of the 0-60 time and it was also the first factory vehicle to finish the quarter-mile mark in under nine seconds.
The ZR1X's hybrid system combines a gasoline engine with an electric motor powered by a 1.9-kWh battery. Chevrolet engineered the battery to quickly replenish stored energy while also supplying additional electric power when the car needs it. This helps the system adapt to changing demands. The car also uses a three-power setting system for the track: Endurance, Qualifying, and Push-to-Pass. Endurance manages stored energy over extended sessions, Qualifying prioritizes maximum performance, and Push-to-Pass allows the driver to access the car's full available power.
The ZR1X hybrid is part of the same Corvette lineage as the ZR1 and the two models do share some similarities. Both cars feature the 1,064-hp twin-turbocharged 5.5-liter LT7 V8, producing 828 pound-feet of torque, but the ZR1X uses an electric motor to drive the front axle, giving the car all-wheel drive. In contrast, the ZR1 uses an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission to send power to the rear, making it a rear-wheel drive vehicle.