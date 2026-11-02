Mini Split Vs. Central Air Conditioning: Which System Is Right For You?

We all know that keeping our living space cool when it gets hot outside can drastically improve quality of life. However, not all air conditioners operate in the same manner (not to mention you'll need to replace or upgrade your A/C unit eventually), and the choice may be difficult since there are many different types of air conditioners. Two of the more common cooling options are ductless mini split systems and central air units. Both do a great job of keeping a house cool, but they differ in several ways.

For starters, a mini split pairs an outside unit with one or more inside units mounted on walls or ceilings. Instead of pushing air through hidden vents and ductwork, these indoor units cool each room or area directly. This makes mini splits easy to install and a good choice for older homes that don't have built-in air ducts. On the other hand, a central air system relies on an outdoor unit, plus an indoor air handler to cool the air, which is then pushed through a system of ducts and vents throughout the entire home. It's often the go-to option if the house already has ductwork built into the walls and ceilings.

That being said, both types rely on an outdoor unit connected to an indoor one by a line full of special liquid called refrigerant. This fluid absorbs heat and humidity from inside the home, carries it outside to be released into the open air, then flows back inside cooled down and ready to repeat the process. There's no clear winner between the two, as they have their own pros and cons (more on that below), and both air conditioners should be serviced at least once a year.