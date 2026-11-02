What Hyundai SUV Is Most Similar To The Kia Sorento?

In the three-row SUV sector, the notably reliable Sorento may be hard for some consumers to ignore. However, there are more options available to people than ever before, especially from Hyundai. If you're looking for a ride that offers many of the same features as the KIA Sorento, Hyundai's three-row Santa Fe is considered its direct market competitor.

With most of the bigger automobile manufacturers flooding the market with new makes and models, SUVs continue to be a popular choice for U.S. drivers. In fact, SUVs accounted for roughly half of the automobiles on KBB's list of best-selling vehicles in 2025. Interestingly, the bulk of the SUVs listed there are in the compact sector, and while models from both Hyundai and KIA are included, mid-sized models like the more family-friendly Sorento are nowhere to be found.

Of course, the Sorento is still a popular make for KIA, particularly for folks who need a little more room than what most compact or crossover SUVs can provide. But for anyone who might be eyeing the Santa Fe instead, know that there are a few notable differences worth considering first.