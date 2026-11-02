What Hyundai SUV Is Most Similar To The Kia Sorento?
In the three-row SUV sector, the notably reliable Sorento may be hard for some consumers to ignore. However, there are more options available to people than ever before, especially from Hyundai. If you're looking for a ride that offers many of the same features as the KIA Sorento, Hyundai's three-row Santa Fe is considered its direct market competitor.
With most of the bigger automobile manufacturers flooding the market with new makes and models, SUVs continue to be a popular choice for U.S. drivers. In fact, SUVs accounted for roughly half of the automobiles on KBB's list of best-selling vehicles in 2025. Interestingly, the bulk of the SUVs listed there are in the compact sector, and while models from both Hyundai and KIA are included, mid-sized models like the more family-friendly Sorento are nowhere to be found.
Of course, the Sorento is still a popular make for KIA, particularly for folks who need a little more room than what most compact or crossover SUVs can provide. But for anyone who might be eyeing the Santa Fe instead, know that there are a few notable differences worth considering first.
How does the Santa Fe stack up to the Sorento?
Any side-by-side breakdown between the Hyundai Santa Fe and KIA Sorento will likely start with price. It's here that the Sorento takes an early advantage, with a base-level model starting at $32,590. By comparison, MSRP on a base-level Santa Fe is $35,300. That may not seem like a huge difference, but if you're pinching pennies, it may be make or break money.
Style will no doubt be a big deal for shoppers, too. If you count yourself in that lot, it's worth noting that reviews for the boxy re-designed Santa Fe – which also discontinued its dual clutch transmission option — have been a bit mixed, particularly in contrast to the sleeker curves of the Sorento. In terms of fuel economy, the vehicles are relatively equal, with the Santa Fe providing 29 miles per gallon to the Sorento's 31, though the latter SUV offers a bump in horsepower and towing capacity. Both vehicles are available with a hybrid drive train and optional all-wheel-drive as well.
Each vehicle has standard third-row seating, too, allowing for up to seven passengers, though the Sorento also offers a captain's chair option in its second row. The vehicles are approximately the same size and offer similar ground clearance, but the Santa Fe holds a slight advantage in personal space, particularly with leg room, as well as overall storage capacity with seats folded up or down. With so many near identical features, you may see why its easy to compare the two.