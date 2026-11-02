3 Things Kindle Owners Say They Love Most

For those who only read occasionally, purchasing a digital book here and there isn't expensive. However, if you're reading two or more books a month, purchasing each title can quickly add up. In an article for Adultist, writer Melissa Pallotti said she'd read 52 books a year for three years in a row. The current Kindle bestsellers (as of this writing) have a list price of anywhere from around $1 up to $17. Kindle Unlimited (now Kindle+) is a subscription service for $11.99 monthly that provides users access to millions of e-books, among other content, allowing them to borrow up to 20 titles at once with no due dates. While it's a convenient service to use alongside Amazon's e-reader devices, you actually don't need a Kindle to use Kindle Unlimited.

As one Kindle owner on Reddit put it, "I can read so many books without spending [a] huge amount of money by subscribing to Kindle Unlimited..." Other Kindle Unlimited users echoed the sentiment, expressing their love for the service, with some saying the vast majority of content they read comes from the platform. Another advantage of Kindle Unlimited is that readers aren't as shy about trying an unknown author or title. One Redditor in the same thread explained, "...Kindle Unlimited helps me discover a lot of books." This is because readers aren't required to shell out money for each book, which normally carries some risk if it turns out to be a dud. Other Kindle Unlimited subscribers said the service has proven useful in discovering new authors, opening the door to previously unknown content.