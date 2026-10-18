Do You Need A Kindle To Use Kindle Unlimited?

There are a lot of voracious readers out there, and if you count yourself among that number, the cost of new books can be wallet-draining. If you're purchasing physical books, they can also take up a lot of space in your home. The obvious way to fix that second issue is to switch to an e-reader, and while e-books are generally cheaper than physical ones, purchases can still stack up. That's why some have found it worth it to get Amazon's Kindle Unlimited. Amazon's e-book subscription service gives you access to over 5 million e-books, plus thousands of audiobooks, for $11.99 per month, and you're able to read and listen to as much as you want with that subscription.

One might think that a service like this would only be available to those who read their e-books on Amazon's own Kindle e-reader. Well, that's not the case. If you're using a device that can download the Amazon Kindle app — be it a smartphone, tablet, or computer — you can use an active Kindle Unlimited subscription. Just download the app and sign in to your account. If you don't want to download an app, you can also use it through Kindle for Web.

You won't be able to access Kindle Unlimited on some non-Amazon e-readers, like Barnes & Noble's Nook. However, if the e-reader runs on an Android operating system, you can still download the Kindle app from the Google Play Store. For example, the Boox e-reader from Onyx allows e-reading from Kindle, Google Play Books, and the Onyx Boox Library app.