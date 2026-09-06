Why You Might Want To Think Twice Before Buying A Kindle In 2026

The Kindle has a number of useful and interesting functions, including some hidden features you probably don't know about and others that every new user needs to know. But its narrow focus as a dedicated e-reader is a double-edged sword. While it means that it performs well in that limited role, it also lacks a lot of the functionality we've come to expect from our phones and tablets.

You can't install normal apps, stream video, browse the web in any meaningful way, or extensively edit documents, which means that if you want those capabilities, you'll also need to pack a laptop, phone, or another tablet. In a world where many people only read a handful of books every year and already have a phone or tablet that can display them, a Kindle becomes another device you need to lug around and charge.

There's also the DRM question. Kindle books with DRM are tied to Amazon's ecosystem and can be difficult to access with other e-readers or on other devices. Also, while the Send to Kindle service has improved importing EPUBs from other sources, there are still often hurdles when trying to view books bought from other bookstores or storefronts. If you're frequently picking up books through Project Gutenberg or an independent marketplace and managing them through Calibre, the extra steps can quickly become a headache.