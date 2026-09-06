Why You Might Want To Think Twice Before Buying A Kindle In 2026
The Kindle remains a robust e-reader in 2026 in terms of hardware, features, and how long you can expect it to last. But there are a growing number of reasons that you may want to think twice before you commit to a new Kindle purchase. At the top of the list is price. Following a recent price hike across a number of Amazon's devices, Kindles are now significantly pricier than they were earlier this year. The base Kindle (16GB) model has seen a price bump of $40, spiking from $109.99 to $149.99.
That increase of 36.4% pushes the most basic Kindle conclusively out of its previous budget-friendly price range and into mid-range pricing. Similarly, the Kindle Paperwhite (16GB) has seen $40 added to its price tag, meaning one will now run you $199.99 (a 25% hike), while the Kindle Colorsoft has also risen $40 to $289.99, a 16% increase. Price isn't the only consideration that may make you hesitate to buy a new Kindle, however. There are also some questions around digital ownership, the portability of your e-book library, and the necessity of a dedicated e-reader.
The Kindle's strengths can also make it a narrow choice
The Kindle has a number of useful and interesting functions, including some hidden features you probably don't know about and others that every new user needs to know. But its narrow focus as a dedicated e-reader is a double-edged sword. While it means that it performs well in that limited role, it also lacks a lot of the functionality we've come to expect from our phones and tablets.
You can't install normal apps, stream video, browse the web in any meaningful way, or extensively edit documents, which means that if you want those capabilities, you'll also need to pack a laptop, phone, or another tablet. In a world where many people only read a handful of books every year and already have a phone or tablet that can display them, a Kindle becomes another device you need to lug around and charge.
There's also the DRM question. Kindle books with DRM are tied to Amazon's ecosystem and can be difficult to access with other e-readers or on other devices. Also, while the Send to Kindle service has improved importing EPUBs from other sources, there are still often hurdles when trying to view books bought from other bookstores or storefronts. If you're frequently picking up books through Project Gutenberg or an independent marketplace and managing them through Calibre, the extra steps can quickly become a headache.