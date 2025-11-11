5 Hidden Kindle Features You Probably Didn't Know About

Having a strong vocabulary surely makes reading books a pleasant experience. Unfortunately, not everyone's blessed with it; many of us need to use a dictionary to decipher unfamiliar words while we read. To address this problem, Amazon offers a built-in dictionary on its Kindle e-readers called Word Wise, which displays definitions and synonyms for difficult words right above them.

Word Wise works offline and is supported on 6th-generation and newer Kindle models. It's only available in English and Chinese, but not every single ebook supports it. Checking if a book does is easy. Go to its listing on the Kindle Store and look for the "Word Wise" status under the "Product details" section. Even if a book supports it, it may not be enabled by default. To do so, open the book, tap the top of the screen to bring up the toolbar, and hit the "Aa" button. Go to the "More" tab, scroll down, and tap "Word Wise." Flip the toggle next to "Word Wise" on the following page.

With Word Wise enabled, you're now set. Any time there's a slightly complex word in a book, you'll see a definition for it at the top. While this should be enough to understand the sentence most of the time, if you need a detailed explanation or additional information about a word, such as its synonyms, tap the word, and you'll see all the relevant details in a pop-up window.