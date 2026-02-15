How Long You Can Expect Your Kindle To Last – According To Users

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's hard to beat the experience of curling up with a good book, be it physical or your Kindle, but e-readers offer some perks that paper books can't match. You can store thousands of books on one device, making them a great space-saving solution, and users can easily adjust the font size and screen brightness to suit their specific needs. You can also toss your e-reader in your everyday bag and bring your entire library with you wherever you go.

There are several e-reader options, from the basic Amazon Kindle to the lesser-known but well-rated Kobo Libra Colour. Amazon's e-reader, which comes in several different models, is the most popular option out there, with the Kindle Paperwhite consistently cited as a top choice. If you've had your Kindle for a while or you're mulling over upgrading or purchasing your first model, you may wonder how long you can expect your Kindle to last. We live in an era of perceived obsolescence, constantly upgrading our phones to the next great option, but often doing so before that original device fails. So it may be a relief to know that it's a safe bet your Kindle will be around longer than your smartphone, and definitely longer than your current reading obsession.

According to Reddit users, many Kindle owners keep the same device for several years, with some citing five or even ten years of use. Users in this Amazon forum reported similar stories, with many readers using the same device for several years or more.