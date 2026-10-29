Confusing US Diesel Fuel Waivers Could Put Many Engines At Risk

Fuel laws aren't set in stone, as they tend to shift in order to control emissions. For instance, fuel laws quietly started prioritizing the cleaner ultra-low sulfur diesel (ULSD), which made emission control more robust. Today, ULSD is mandatory for newer diesel engines since it drastically reduces emissions from vehicles running on diesel. However, the recent rise in fuel prices has led to federal and state lawmakers to implement a series of relief measures, which, while helpful, have introduced a great deal of confusion and may even unwittingly put modern engines at risk.

For example, residents in Texas and Alaska received exemptions in form of waivers that allows states to supply diesel fuel with a sulfur content of 500 parts per million (ppm). This is a massive shift considering that the standard ULSD diesel can have a sulfur content of just 15 ppm. According to Allen Schaeffer of Engine Technology Forum, the move will decrease operating cost. Yet, Schaeffer also warned that diesel fuels are not "interchangeable," meaning that learning about engine requirements can help people circumvent equipment damage, while abiding by all regulatory requirements so they don't run into compliance issues.

Low-tier engines can handle 500 ppm of sulfur if the owner's manual allows it. In contrast, newer engines (think Tier 4 and Tier 4 Interim engines) could suffer degradation, which may lead to a drastically decreased lifespan of certain components when using fuel that exceeds their 15 ppm sulfur content limit. This may not lead to instantaneous damage to the vehicle, but will rather cause degradation with continuous use.