Why Is Ultra Low Sulfur Fuel Mandatory For Diesel Engines?

While it's certainly true that diesel engines have their downsides, many drivers prefer them to conventional gasoline-powered vehicles. But when it comes to diesel fuel, understanding the specifics of its formulation and how it performs in everyday diesel engines can be tricky. For example, ultra-low sulfur diesel (ULSD) is mandatory because reducing sulfur in diesel fuel helps control harmful emissions from diesel-powered vehicles, engines, and equipment.

The use of ULSD is tied to the EPA's efforts to allow newer engines to use more advanced emissions-control technology. Since higher levels of sulfur could interfere with that technology, a cleaner fuel was necessary. The EPA was also concerned about the health and environmental effects of diesel emissions, specifically particulate matter and nitrogen oxides. Since nonroad diesels, locomotive diesels, and marine diesels all played a part, it was important to get the proper controls in place.

The EPA began regulating sulfur in diesel fuel in 1993 and started phasing in the 15-parts-per-million (ppm) standard for ULSD fuel in 2006. By 2010, all highway diesel fuel supplied in the U.S. was required to meet that standard. Four years later, the standard was adopted for nonroad, locomotive, and marine vehicles. Before these requirements were introduced, diesel fuel could contain as much as 5,000 ppm of sulfur. The EPA says its diesel standards have collectively reduced harmful emissions from onroad and nonroad diesel sources by more than 90 percent.