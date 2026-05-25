Fuel Laws Quietly Changed Your Engine Oil - Here's What That Means For Your Tank

Nowadays, diesel engines are known for their fuel economy, reliability, and versatility. That hasn't always been the case, however, with emission problems from these engines becoming clear during Volkswagen's infamous Dieselgate scandal. One reason diesel engines have become cleaner over recent decades has to do with the fuel that drivers are required to use by law.

In 2006, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) introduced ultra-low sulfur diesel (ULSD). As the name suggests, this fuel contains 97% less sulfur than older diesels and was designed to help reduce emissions. By 2010, the EPA had required all highway-supplied fuel to be ULSD.

While this had the obvious effect of reducing sulfur emissions, ULSD fuel also enabled other emission controls that weren't possible with earlier diesels. When used in conjunction with systems like diesel particulate filters, ULSD fuels can also substantially reduce particulate matter and nitrogen oxide emissions. This also meant that diesel engines were operating in a different chemical environment, which changed everything from fuel system lubrication to how engine oils handled heat, soot, and emissions contaminants.