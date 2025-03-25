Why Do Most Ships Use Diesel Engines?

Approximately 80% of global goods are transported by ship – things like grain, coal, food, clothing, and electronics. With over 15,500 containers loaded onto some of today's largest ships, to say these vessels need a potent engine is quite the understatement. You won't believe how big the world's largest piston engine is and how much power it can deliver (hint: it's found in a massive cargo ship).

Advertisement

These behemoths primarily use diesel engines due to several factors, such as efficiency, reliability, and power. To help cut transport costs, many big ships use heavy fuel oil, the cheapest option for shipping companies, with an average price per metric ton of $500 in 2024, per ShipUniverse.com. In addition, diesel fuel in general offers a higher energy density than other types, meaning a smaller amount will take your ship further.

Also, to get these heavily loaded container ships pushing forward through the water, a massive amount of torque is required. Torque refers to twisting force, which in shipping translates to the energy used to turn the huge propellers under the water. Diesel engines produce more torque by incorporating a longer stroke (meaning the piston moves farther), higher compression, and turbocharging technology.

Advertisement