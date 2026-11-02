What Are The Rules For Overtaking Or Passing A Boat When You're On The Water?

Operating a boat is very much like driving a car in certain essential ways. For example, just as motorists must observe the rules of the road, boaters and mariners must also obey safety laws and regulations. While some boating "rules," such as the 100-feet rule or the one-third rule, are actually informal guidelines, there are plenty of official statutes that dictate what you can and can't do on the water. An instance when such laws may apply is when one vessel overtakes another.

The U.S. Coast Guard defines overtaking as coming up from behind another vessel in such a direction and position relative to the other vessel that, at night, it would typically only be possible to see its sternlight but none of the sidelights.

The Coast Guard's main summary of the rule is that a mariner should stay "out of the way" of the vessel they're overtaking. However, what this actually looks like in practice can vary depending on a number of factors. That's why the Coast Guard makes it clear that certain other rules may also apply when overtaking another boat on the water.