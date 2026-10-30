Not Netflix, Not Prime Video: Nielsen Says This Is America's Most Popular Streaming Service

The way that Americans watch TV continues to change, and a new report from Nielsen delves into the details about the evolving trends. Viewing data from August 2026 saw streaming crowned the most popular format for TV consumption by a considerable margin, attracting 49.6% of viewing time, up 0.6% from July. A handful of major streaming services made up the bulk of that viewing time, but one service is comfortably ahead of the rest in terms of market share.

YouTube leads the way in the streaming market, with 15.8% of market share, according to the report. It's comfortably ahead of its nearest rival, Netflix, which commanded a 7.7% share in August. Disney, Prime Video, and Roku rounded out the top five most popular services, with 4.8%, 4.2%, and 2.9%, respectively.

The streaming market is now far larger than either broadcast viewing or cable, with each format accounting for less than 20% of overall viewing time. Streaming's increasing dominance came amid a general slowdown in TV watch time in August compared to the previous month, which Nielsen said was due to the conclusion of the FIFA World Cup.

Even when viewers were consuming less TV overall, YouTube managed to increase its total watch time by 6% compared to the previous month. That means it keeps its lead as America's most-watched TV distribution company, beating both Disney and Netflix.