5 YouTube TV Features You May Not Be Aware Of
YouTube TV is one of the biggest players in the live TV streaming space. It launched with some neat features, like unlimited DVR, a multi-view feature that lets you watch more channels at once, and some other cool stuff like being able to stream to multiple screens simultaneously. These features are well marketed, and most people know about them. The service has expanded dramatically over the years, adding additional features, various new plans and packages, and loads of other stuff. Some of the new stuff has impacted the price, especially the extra packages, but otherwise, YouTube TV has only grown since its initial launch.
YouTube TV doesn't have any truly hidden features, but if you don't interact with the settings menu or the interface, those features may be hidden to you. So, if you're itching to get the most out of your YouTube TV experience, or see what else YouTube TV has below the surface, here are some hidden features that you may not have known about that can improve your experience.
Customize your channel guide
YouTube TV has a channel guide just like any other TV service, including cable. It usually works like any other. You can scroll through and see the various channels, what's currently playing, and what's scheduled to play in the near future. The standard YouTube TV plan has over 100 channels, including some you may not have known about, and scrolling through them all can be tedious, especially if the stuff you watch is toward the bottom of the list. As it turns out, you can organize your TV guide by changing the order of the channels.
This feature can only be accessed from the website or mobile app, but it's otherwise pretty simple. Go to the YouTube TV Settings menu and Live guide. This takes you to a screen that shows all your channels. You can manually drag channels into whatever order you want, allowing you to put your favorites at the top for quick access when TV surfing. In addition, this screen has a Top Channels function that lets you define your favorite channels for quick recall later. Click on the arrows to add or remove a channel from the favorites.
To access the customized channel order, open YouTube TV on any device and head to the Live tab. Once there, find the Sort function, and set it to Custom. Keep in mind that you'll have to do this on all devices individually. That means that if you arrange the channels on your mobile app, you'll have to select Custom sorting on your TV app before it'll show up.
Hide all sports scores
There are few things more annoying than spending a whole day avoiding the score of a game you want to watch, only to be spoiled at the last moment. YouTube TV does let you control this so that you can watch the game, race, or match late without knowing how it ends, thereby maintaining tension. There are two variants of this feature, and we'll show you to how to access both of them.
The first is to hide all scores for a league. To accomplish this, open YouTube TV and search for the league or team you want to keep hidden, like the NFL. This should take you to the league or team page. Once there, hit the three-dot menu button, and turn on the "Hide all sources for this team/league." From there on out, scores for that league or team will be hidden when you're moving around the app.
You can do this on a per-team basis as well. All you have to do is repeat the steps above, but search for a specific team, like the Cleveland Browns, instead of a specific league, like the NFL. This will continue to show scores for other teams in the league but hide the one you don't want to see until you have a chance to watch the game.
Oh yeah, you can do other sports stuff too
YouTube TV takes sports pretty seriously, which is understandable since that accounts for approximately 30% of all TV viewing. The biggest feature here is multi-view, which YouTube TV markets rather heavily on the service. Being able to watch multiple games at once is a boon for hardcore sports fans, but it's not really a hidden feature.
One such feature is the Key Plays View, where YouTube TV automatically collects clips of important moments in any given sports game, race, or match. You can swipe over on your mobile phone to watch them while the game is still playing as a way to catch you up on what's already happened. You can also access a Stats View, a feature that shows important stats, which is a boon for fantasy sports players as they can see who has done what over the course of the game. This feature can be disabled, or it can be made to update only to the point of the game you've watched (and not all the way through) if you're watching the game after it has ended.
Hidden in the settings is also direct integration with NHL.com Fantasy and Yahoo Fantasy Football. It's a bit of a shame that baseball, basketball, and hockey aren't included, but at least fantasy football fans can access another layer of stat tracking.
Pause your subscription when you're not using it
There are a lot of reasons why you may need a break from your YouTube TV subscription. Moving to a new house, military people going on deployment, or even just needing a break from the monthly expense. Either way, YouTube TV gives you the option of pausing your subscription instead of outright cancelling it, suspending payments while keeping your account intact.
To do this, open YouTube TV, enter your Settings, and then access your Membership settings. The option to pause your subscription will be there. YouTube TV gives you the option of pausing for as little as four weeks (approximately one billing cycle) or up to six months. You'll retain access through the end of your current billing cycle, and then you'll be cut off until the end of the pause. Once the pause is over, you'll be charged for your next month and service will be restored. You can also resume your membership at any time, but you'll be charged to turn the service back on.
There are some rules for this. You won't be able to access YouTube TV's live content while you're paused, but you will maintain access to your DVR recordings, which won't be deleted until the end of the pause cycle. You can't extend a pause longer than six months, but you can pause for six months, pay for a month, and then pause another six months.
Kids mode helps filter bad TV
YouTube TV gives you up to six individual accounts on a single family group, and since many people use these for families, you'll likely want to learn what YouTube TV can do to keep your kids from seeing stuff they shouldn't. There isn't a dedicated YouTube TV kid's version like there is for YouTube. Instead, parents have filters and other options to keep kids away from the adult-oriented content.
The first thing you can do is set a Ratings Filter. The filter limits viewing to programs that are rated G or PG, and takes away the stuff rated PG-13 or R, making the available programming more child-friendly. You can also set streaming limits so that your kids don't spend too much time in front of the TV instead of doing other things.
YouTube TV integrates with Google Family Link and YouTube Kids accounts, so you can further control things from there. This includes app usage limits, adding a passcode, whitelist and blacklist content, and other things to control what, when, and how often your kids watch TV. The only downside is that you'll need the Google Family Link app for that, which is separate from the YouTube TV app. If you don't want to go through the trouble, you can add the ratings filter and streaming limits directly in the YouTube TV app. Both of them are housed in the settings menu.