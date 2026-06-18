5 YouTube TV Features You May Not Be Aware Of

YouTube TV has a channel guide just like any other TV service, including cable. It usually works like any other. You can scroll through and see the various channels, what's currently playing, and what's scheduled to play in the near future. The standard YouTube TV plan has over 100 channels, including some you may not have known about, and scrolling through them all can be tedious, especially if the stuff you watch is toward the bottom of the list. As it turns out, you can organize your TV guide by changing the order of the channels.

This feature can only be accessed from the website or mobile app, but it's otherwise pretty simple. Go to the YouTube TV Settings menu and Live guide. This takes you to a screen that shows all your channels. You can manually drag channels into whatever order you want, allowing you to put your favorites at the top for quick access when TV surfing. In addition, this screen has a Top Channels function that lets you define your favorite channels for quick recall later. Click on the arrows to add or remove a channel from the favorites.

To access the customized channel order, open YouTube TV on any device and head to the Live tab. Once there, find the Sort function, and set it to Custom. Keep in mind that you'll have to do this on all devices individually. That means that if you arrange the channels on your mobile app, you'll have to select Custom sorting on your TV app before it'll show up.