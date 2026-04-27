YouTube TV's Multiview Feature Just Got A Game-Changing Upgrade

Curious if you are one of the lucky subscribers to have the updated Multiview feature? When you open Multiview on the YouTube TV app, you should be able to see a new menu that allows you to select which channels are shown. You will also be able to choose from a list of wider range of pre-selected options. Alternatively, open a live stream, press the down arrow on your television remote, and then select "Add to Multiview" in the menu. The window you selected should have active audio — selecting it again will enter a full-screen mode. If you can add the stream to your Multiview, you're in! You can check out SlashGear's Multiview setup guide for more help.

In order to use Multiview, you'll need to subscribe to the YouTube TV streaming service. The subscription starts at $82.99 per month if you plan on streaming a wide range of content. If you want a genre-specific plan, like only sports channels, it will be a little cheaper. Once you have a subscription to YouTube TV, you'll get Multiview as one of the features.