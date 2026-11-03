Is It Illegal For A YouTuber To Film Videos In Their Car While Driving?

Anyone who follows YouTube vloggers may notice how common it is for these content creators to film videos from their vehicles. If you've ever consumed such videos, you might wonder if it's legal for YouTubers to film themselves while driving. Because distracted driving laws vary from one state to another, there's no universal answer to this question. The answer often comes down to the jurisdiction they're in.

Currently, 33 U.S. states, along with D.C., Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, have laws prohibiting motorists from using handheld cell phones when operating vehicles. These are sometimes called "no-touch" laws, and some states are even using AI cameras to bust drivers who pick up their phones. Similarly, nearly all states and the above territories have laws against texting while driving. In most states, these are primary enforcement laws. That means the police don't need another reason to pull someone over, as illegal phone use alone is enough to earn a ticket.

"While driving" are two very important words in this context. A vlogger filming a quick reaction video from a parked car isn't putting anyone at risk. However, even if a phone is mounted to the dashboard so a vlogger can use it hands-free, filming themselves instead of paying attention to the road could increase their risk of causing a distracted driving accident.