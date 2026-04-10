AI Cameras In This State Are Busting Drivers Who Pick Up Their Phones In Work Zones

Driving through an active work zone can put a damper on your day, especially if you're in a rush. Traffic slows down, potentially causing a delay, and you often have to navigate narrow lanes, one-lane roads, abrupt lane shifts, and close proximity to both heavy machinery and construction workers. All of these factors combined sometimes create a dangerous situation. According to the CDC, there were around 96,000 crashes in active work zones in 2022, resulting in about 37,000 injuries and 891 fatalities. Of those deaths, 105 were workers.

To reduce the risk of an accident, drivers typically see warning signs indicating an active work zone ahead. The speed limit drops, and flaggers may be present to help direct traffic. Distracted driving is dangerous anywhere, anytime, but it can be especially hazardous in work zones. As of 2026, 33 states plus Washington, D.C. have enacted "no touch" laws, which ban drivers from even holding their phone while operating a vehicle. This includes changing map settings, tapping to answer your phone, and often even picking it up at a red light. Some states are turning to AI, or artificial intelligence, to bust drivers who break the rules, including Arkansas, where it's illegal to touch your phone while in a work zone with highway workers.

It's a difficult law to enforce, but the state has set up still cameras in two work zones on Interstates 49 and 57. To help catch violators of the no touch law, the state is using AI to analyze the photographs, looking for cell phones in drivers' hands.