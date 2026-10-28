This Southern US City Has The Safest Drivers In 2026, Per Allstate Study

Allstate has dropped its annual America's Best Drivers Report for 2026, and a familiar name is topping the list again. Just as it did in last year's ranking, Brownsville, Texas has taken top honors, with two other Texas cities (Laredo and McAllen) also making the top 10.

Allstate, which is the second highest ranked of the big four auto insurers, compiles its annual report based on auto insurance claims data from the 200 largest U.S. cities, and compiles the results as average years between collisions and collision likelihood. Brownsville leads the list of 200 cities with an average of 14.99 years between collisions, and a collision likelihood of 27.5% below the overall national average.

According to Allstate's data, the national benchmark for collision rates is one every 10.86 years, giving Brownsville a significant advantage. However, there's some heated competition at the very top of the list, with Fort Collins, Colorado just behind Brownsville at 14.96 years between collisions, and Boise, Idaho in third at 14.07 years.