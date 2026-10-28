This Southern US City Has The Safest Drivers In 2026, Per Allstate Study
Allstate has dropped its annual America's Best Drivers Report for 2026, and a familiar name is topping the list again. Just as it did in last year's ranking, Brownsville, Texas has taken top honors, with two other Texas cities (Laredo and McAllen) also making the top 10.
Allstate, which is the second highest ranked of the big four auto insurers, compiles its annual report based on auto insurance claims data from the 200 largest U.S. cities, and compiles the results as average years between collisions and collision likelihood. Brownsville leads the list of 200 cities with an average of 14.99 years between collisions, and a collision likelihood of 27.5% below the overall national average.
According to Allstate's data, the national benchmark for collision rates is one every 10.86 years, giving Brownsville a significant advantage. However, there's some heated competition at the very top of the list, with Fort Collins, Colorado just behind Brownsville at 14.96 years between collisions, and Boise, Idaho in third at 14.07 years.
The most dangerous cities, and what the ranking actually measures
The bottom end of the list also looks familiar, with Boston once again claiming last place, just as it did on last year's list. Beantown averages a mere 3.76 years between collisions, and its collision likelihood rate is a staggering 188.7% above the national average. East Coast cities also own the next two lowest spots, with Washington, D.C. coming in at 199 and Baltimore just one spot above at 198.
The rankings specifically use property damage claim frequency, or, as Allstate phrases it, "how often drivers cause damage to others." Its data doesn't reflect other metrics like injuries or deaths related to automobile incidents or take into account every crash reported to police.
The time frame can also be a bit confusing, because, though this is the 2026 report, it's using data compiled between January 2023 and December of 2024. It also only relies on Allstate's own data; the company states in the report that it covers 10% of auto policies in the U.S.
The 2026 version of the report adds some additional data from Drivewise, the company's optional driver monitoring system, accessible through its mobile app. However, Allstate says that the Drivewise data, which comes from 2025, didn't affect how the cities were ranked, but is just used to add context to driver behavior.