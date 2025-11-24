This Texas City Was Just Ranked The Safest Place In America To Drive In
America might be a single country, but when it comes to so many factors, including driving, there can be massive differences in the experience from one state to another and from one region to another. Things like fuel costs, road infrastructure, insurance costs, registration rules, and deeper, more ingrained driving habits can vary wildly across the country. Some states rank high among driver satisfaction, while other U.S. states are considered among the worst to drive in.
Road safety is another area that can have great variance across the country, not just between states but between individual cities as well. While there's not really a universally accepted metric to show an official winner (or loser) when it comes to the safest city for driving, car insurance data is usually a good place to look. Insurance companies keep great data about the number of accident claims from each city, and Allstate Insurance uses this data to compile a list of America's safest (and riskiest) driving cities. Taking the number 1 spot for 2025 is the city of Brownsville, Texas. This is not the first time Brownsville has ranked near the top on Allstate's safest driving cities list, nor is Brownsville the only city in Texas to be near the top of the charts this time around.
What the data says
Brownsville, Texas has a population of around 200,000 and is located in the far southwest corner of Texas' Rio Grande Valley, near the Gulf of Mexico and just across the river from the Mexican border. Brownsville is also near the SpaceX Starbase facility, which recently became its own incorporated city. While Allstate does not delve into any reasons why Brownsville is considered the safest city for driving, it does make its methodology very clear.
Allstate uses insurance claim data to take America's 200 most populous cities and rank them by the likelihood or frequency that drivers in that city will experience a vehicle collision. Per Allstate's data, the average American driver will experience a collision once every 10.56 years. For drivers in Brownsville though, that rate falls to once every 14.24 years, or almost 26% less frequent than the national average.
Note that Allstate's rankings do not include other safety factors like the severity of the accidents or the cost of each accident, nor do they consider any data around injuries or deaths on the roads. It's simply a ranking of the likelihood of reported, insurance-involved collisions. Allstate also points out that the rankings are done to promote safety and the discussion around safety, and that they are not used when determining insurance rates in these cities. No matter where you live, though, there are common driving mistakes that you can avoid to help keep your driving record clean and your insurance rates low.
Texas trends safe
Brownsville was already recognized as being a safe driving city, having been previously ranked number two overall back in 2015. It's also one of four different Texas cities that Allstate ranked among the 20 safest. The company also noticed a positive movement in Texas' largest metro areas, with Dallas, Houston and Austin all moving up the rankings this time around. Other broad, nationwide trends Allstate noticed include improved safety rankings in the Pacific Northwest, with falling ranks in several midwestern cities.
Of course, if there's one single safest city among Allstate's rankings, there also has to be a least safe as well. For 2025, Allstate ranked Boston, Massachusetts as America's riskiest city for driving, with an accident rate at an eye-watering 244% of the nationwide average. That brings us to one final, and perhaps most notable trend that the rankings show. While Allstate data shows that average accident rates have declined slightly since 2015, the gap between the safest and riskiest cities is widening. Drive safe out there.