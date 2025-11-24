This Texas City Was Just Ranked The Safest Place In America To Drive In

Brownsville, Texas has a population of around 200,000 and is located in the far southwest corner of Texas' Rio Grande Valley, near the Gulf of Mexico and just across the river from the Mexican border. Brownsville is also near the SpaceX Starbase facility, which recently became its own incorporated city. While Allstate does not delve into any reasons why Brownsville is considered the safest city for driving, it does make its methodology very clear.

Allstate uses insurance claim data to take America's 200 most populous cities and rank them by the likelihood or frequency that drivers in that city will experience a vehicle collision. Per Allstate's data, the average American driver will experience a collision once every 10.56 years. For drivers in Brownsville though, that rate falls to once every 14.24 years, or almost 26% less frequent than the national average.

Note that Allstate's rankings do not include other safety factors like the severity of the accidents or the cost of each accident, nor do they consider any data around injuries or deaths on the roads. It's simply a ranking of the likelihood of reported, insurance-involved collisions. Allstate also points out that the rankings are done to promote safety and the discussion around safety, and that they are not used when determining insurance rates in these cities. No matter where you live, though, there are common driving mistakes that you can avoid to help keep your driving record clean and your insurance rates low.