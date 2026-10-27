3 Craftsman Tools & Storage Solutions With Deep Discounts In October 2026

Craftsman is among the more reputable and well-known tool and storage solution brands. On the one hand, investing in products from a reliable company is wise when buying tools and other such items. On the other hand, high quality comes at a price.

It's very likely you already own some Craftsman tools. Even when they're not on sale, there are several Craftsman tools under $100 that might be worth your money. If you're looking to add to your collection of highly rated Craftsman products, a good sale is the perfect excuse to pull the trigger on some new tools for your garage.

As it happens, the company has several of its tools and storage solution on deep discounts right now, that you can take advantage of. Fortunately, none of these are Craftsman products customers generally recommend avoiding. Whether it's a cabinet, a new impact wrench, or even just a new set of batteries, here are some of the best discounts we could find.