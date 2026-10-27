3 Craftsman Tools & Storage Solutions With Deep Discounts In October 2026
Craftsman is among the more reputable and well-known tool and storage solution brands. On the one hand, investing in products from a reliable company is wise when buying tools and other such items. On the other hand, high quality comes at a price.
It's very likely you already own some Craftsman tools. Even when they're not on sale, there are several Craftsman tools under $100 that might be worth your money. If you're looking to add to your collection of highly rated Craftsman products, a good sale is the perfect excuse to pull the trigger on some new tools for your garage.
As it happens, the company has several of its tools and storage solution on deep discounts right now, that you can take advantage of. Fortunately, none of these are Craftsman products customers generally recommend avoiding. Whether it's a cabinet, a new impact wrench, or even just a new set of batteries, here are some of the best discounts we could find.
Craftsman 2000 Series 52-inch wide x 38.05-inch high 10-drawer steel rolling tool cabinet
Remember, Craftsman doesn't just offer durable tools. It also offers cabinets and related storage solutions for said tools. Right now, Lowe's is offering this Craftsman tool cabinet for $399, marked down from the usual list price of $599. That's more than a 30% discount. The cabinet is available in black or red, so you can choose the style that best matches the design of your garage.
This particular model boasts a 1500-pound load rating and 18,532 cubic inches of storage space. In addition, the drawers were designed to close gently, which helps keep your tools in place — no bouncing around — when you close the drawer.
As of this writing, the cabinet has an average rating of 4.3 out of five stars based on 3250 customer reviews. Customers generally agree the cabinet offers significant storage capacity and durability for the price (which doesn't account for the current discount). However, some customers indicate they've received the item delivered with dents that, while not affecting its functionality, are cosmetically displeasing.
Craftsman V20 20-volt max variable speed brushless half-inch drive cordless impact wrench
Now is a great time to add the Craftsman 20-volt Max Variable Speed Brushless 1/2-in Drive Cordless Impact Wrench to your toolset. While normally priced at $199, Lowe's is offering it for $119. That's about 40% off the usual price. Shoppers should be aware this item doesn't come with the battery or charger. You'll have to pick those up separately if you purchase this tool.
The item offers up to 275 pound-feet of torque. Thus, it can both drive and remove relatively large fasteners. It offers a variable speed trigger and two speed settings. In addition, an LED work light facilitates visibility in low-light conditions.
The most recent customer ratings indicate the product's average rating is 4.5 stars based on 275 customer reviews. Customers tend to agree the wrench delivers strong and reliable performance. They also appreciate that it's relatively lightweight and has an ergonomic design. That said, some customers state it fails to offer sufficient torque for certain applications.
Craftsman V20 20-volt two-pack battery and charger
Like many other power tool brands, Craftsman also offers a number of its tools without a spare battery. Often, this is okay, because when you're buying a tool, you're increasing your collection in the ecosystem. But sometimes, you need batteries to go with your shiny new tools, and right now, you can grab a V20 20-Volt 2 -Pack Battery/charger for only $99, marked down from $159. The deal lasts until January 20 of 2027.
The charger and battery in this pack are compatible with any cordless power tools in Craftsman's V20 line. Naturally, if you're not certain they're compatible with your tools, you should confirm this is the case before making a purchase.
Customers who have purchased this item tend to agree it meets their expectations. Currently, it has an average customer rating of 4.7 stars out of 1038 reviews. They say the batteries charge quickly and offer long life.