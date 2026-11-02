Does A Front License Plate Have To Be Centered?

Not every state requires a plate on both the front and back in the U.S., but when they do, you might wonder how to properly stick it on the front. After all, not every car has a dedicated space for it up front as it does in the back. In such a case, you're forced to just bolt it on, sometimes to the side — especially if the front grille eats up most of the bumper.

Specifically, 28 states plus Washington, D.C., require two plates. Out of those, only Colorado asks for a centered plate, and that only applies to the rear one. Florida, a rear-plate state, is another oddity since it asks that the plate be pretty close to the center-line. Precisely, the state requires that the plate be bolted "no more than 24 inches to the left or right of the center-line of the vehicle."

What's more important is that you stick the plate up properly — a rule that nearly every state shares. For instance, Iowa's law states that the plate has to be fastened tightly, should be level, and kept clean enough to be read — something you might want to keep in mind. Height is another important detail. In fact, many states actually put a number on it: Missouri, for one, asks that it lie anywhere between 8 and 48 inches off the ground.