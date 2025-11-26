Fines & Jail Time? Florida Isn't Messing Around With License Plate Frames

Most Floridians probably never paid a lot of attention to license plate frames. They are just seen as props installed for aesthetics for most drivers. And for dealers, they double as something that lets their logo travel around town as free advertisement. But this casual attitude is about to change. That's thanks to House Bill 253, which officially went into law on October 1, 2025. It basically ups the penalty for obscuring a license plate from a simple fine to a second-degree misdemeanor. So now, if the frame hides any part element on the plate – be it letters, numbers, or the registration sticker – it's better to simply get rid of it. Those letters obviously include the word "Florida" at the top or the county name at the bottom. Of course, you can still use fancy frames...just make sure that they aren't illegal.

With the law in effect, many motorists are now at risk of being pulled over. In fact, WINK News found that many drivers were unknowingly breaking the law, even with frames installed directly by car dealers. Such frames often look "official," leading people to assume they're legal. But that assumption won't cut it under the new rules, turning them into features that make any car a police magnet.

It's worth mentioning that the foundation for the new law is actually quite old. The Florida Statute 316.605 has required tags to be fully legible from 100 feet away since 1971. But legislators have now updated the consequences for violating it. Specifically, Bill 253 states that it's "increasing the penalty for knowingly altering a motor vehicle registration certificate, a license plate, a temporary license plate, a mobile home sticker, or a validation sticker or obscuring a license plate from a noncriminal traffic infraction to a second degree misdemeanor."