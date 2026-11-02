The One-Off Maybach In LeBron James' Collection Has A Near-Twin Headed To Auction

Typically, when you hear about a car associated with a high-profile celebrity heading to auction, you picture some sort of classic or historically significant automobile — or at least a vehicle that sat in that celebrity's collection for a decent amount of time before they decided to sell it. Even for an old car that might be relatively inexpensive otherwise, a celebrity connection can amplify its value in a big way.

What's less common is seeing a brand-new celebrity vehicle being sent to auction, but that's exactly what's going to happen at the Retromobile New York Auctions next month in the Big Apple. The car up for auction is a one-off, custom-built 2027 Mercedes-Maybach S 680, the result of a partnership between Mercedes-Benz and NBA superstar LeBron James.

Actually, calling the car a "one-off" isn't entirely accurate, as it was built as a near-twin to another Maybach S 680 in LeBron's personal car collection. This personalization includes not just custom paint and upholstery options, but also some unique LeBron James branding inside and out. As you might expect, the proceeds from this high-profile auction will go to charity — in this case, the LeBron James Family Foundation and its I PROMISE program.