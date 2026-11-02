The One-Off Maybach In LeBron James' Collection Has A Near-Twin Headed To Auction
Typically, when you hear about a car associated with a high-profile celebrity heading to auction, you picture some sort of classic or historically significant automobile — or at least a vehicle that sat in that celebrity's collection for a decent amount of time before they decided to sell it. Even for an old car that might be relatively inexpensive otherwise, a celebrity connection can amplify its value in a big way.
What's less common is seeing a brand-new celebrity vehicle being sent to auction, but that's exactly what's going to happen at the Retromobile New York Auctions next month in the Big Apple. The car up for auction is a one-off, custom-built 2027 Mercedes-Maybach S 680, the result of a partnership between Mercedes-Benz and NBA superstar LeBron James.
Actually, calling the car a "one-off" isn't entirely accurate, as it was built as a near-twin to another Maybach S 680 in LeBron's personal car collection. This personalization includes not just custom paint and upholstery options, but also some unique LeBron James branding inside and out. As you might expect, the proceeds from this high-profile auction will go to charity — in this case, the LeBron James Family Foundation and its I PROMISE program.
A car fit for King James
LeBron James' high-end car collection is home to some pretty exclusive machines, including a Rolls-Royce and a couple of Ferraris — but you don't actually need to be an NBA legend to have a Mercedes-Maybach custom-designed to your specs. Both LeBron's personal Maybach S 680 and the one heading to auction were commissioned through Mercedes' MANUFAKTUR program, which gives buyers access to a wide range of bespoke options to personalize their vehicle.
The body and wheels of the S 680 are coated in a MANUFAKTUR-exclusive color called Light Ivory, while the interior upholstery was commissioned in another exclusive color called Stormy Weather Blue. It's a somewhat unexpected color combination for a modern, tech-laden luxury sedan like this, but one that works surprisingly well.
The customization goes beyond just paint and upholstery color options, though. The Maybach also includes LeBron's signature crown logo on the seat cushions, floor mats, and headrests, and the same logo has even replaced the traditional "V12" badge on the car's front fenders. Less exclusive to this particular car, but no less impressive, is the rest of the S 680's basic mechanical hardware and amenities, including the aforementioned 621-horsepower, twin-turbocharged V12 engine, adjustable air suspension, and a rear-axle steering system with a 10-degree angle.
It's all for a good cause
One final, but important, customization is a bespoke badge on the Maybach's center console inscribed with the geographic coordinates of Akron, Ohio. This is LeBron's hometown, and more importantly, the city where his charity foundation has done so much of its work. Not only does this inscription help the car stand out further, but for the new owner, the badge will also provide a constant reminder of where the proceeds from the auction were invested.
Even before the unique customizations and celebrity connection of this car, the Maybach S-Class is a car loaded with some wild luxury features, and this particular one will always have a unique story attached to it. If you're interested in having this near-twin of LeBron's Maybach in your own garage, the car will be sold by Gooding Christie's on November 20, 2026, with an estimated closing price between $425,000 and $550,000.
This brand-new Maybach may not be the storied classic of so many celebrity car auctions, but it could be just as special. This custom-commissioned luxury sedan will be a bespoke, ultra-high-end collector's piece with a strong, personal connection to one of the world's greatest athletes. Better yet, all the money spent on it is going to a good cause.