Why Does The Toyota RAV4 Woodland Edition Get Less MPG Than Other Trims?

The Toyota RAV4 is a great SUV for outdoor adventures, which means the Woodland Edition branding is pretty appropriate, all things considered. However, this particular trim does have something of an Achilles' heel, in that it's a smidge less fuel efficient than other packages.

The difference comes down to some of the additional hardware bolted on to the Woodland Edition to make it more "outdoor ready." This includes stuff like all-terrain tires to handle rugged wilderness trails, and the included roof rails so you can strap a kayak, bike, or other outdoor gear up top without taking up valuable space inside your ride. It's a handy feature, but it slightly reduces the Woodland Edition's MPG due to additional weight and drag.

While not massive, the difference is significant. According to Toyota, the 2026 Woodland Edition hybrid gets 41 MPG in the city and 35 on the highway. By comparison, the 2026 RAV4 XLE Premium AWD trim is rated at 47 MPG in the city and 40 on the highway. That six extra miles per gallon in the city and five on the highway may not sound like a huge gulf, but it adds up to meaningfully higher fuel costs over time. If fuel efficiency is your primary motivator, there are a number of hybrid sedans that get better MPG than the RAV4 out there.