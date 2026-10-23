5 Hybrid Sedans With Better MPG Than The Toyota RAV4

Although sales are slightly down from 2025, the Toyota RAV4 remains one of the most popular and best-selling vehicles in the United States. The compact crossover SUV has steadily become one of the pillars of the Toyota brand, and starting with the 2026 model year, it underwent quite a massive change. Now, the Toyota RAV4 is only available as either a hybrid or a plug-in hybrid. By our estimation at SlashGear, this hybrid gamble paid off for the RAV4.

A standard 2026 Toyota RAV4 is estimated by the Environmental Protection Agency to get a combined 43 mpg, with 47 city mpg and 40 highway mpg. This average can vary by trim, as the AWD Woodland Edition brings the combined average down to 38 mpg. Among hybrid SUVs, these are pretty outstanding numbers. Only various trims of the 2026 and 2027 Kia Niro have better fuel economy ratings from the EPA. That being said, there are a lot more hybrid cars on the road that are far more fuel efficient than the RAV4, particularly when it comes to sedans.

One may be enchanted by the prospect of an SUV with great fuel economy, but especially in a time where gas is at a premium, we want to be able to get the most bang for our buck at the pump. So, we're going to look at five different hybrid sedan models, coming from both mass-market and luxury brands, that are able to get more miles per gallon than the RAV4. To be fair, this is going to be a strict comparison between hybrid and hybrid models, as the plug-in hybrid side of things is its own whole other thing.