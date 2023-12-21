5 Hybrid Cars People Loved To Hate (That Were Actually Great)

Prior to the technology's ubiquity today, hybrids had a bad reputation, almost solely due to self-proclaimed gearheads and others complaining that your average hybrid was really slow and entirely soulless to drive and own. Hybrid detractors are mostly missing the point entirely. Your average Prius isn't meant to break speed records or even be that interesting to drive. It's meant to achieve stellar fuel economy and almost nothing else, and it excels at its given job. Very few cars can say that.

Nowadays, in 2023, everything from supercars to trucks have a hybrid drivetrain and no one really gives it a second thought. But in past years, a few hybrids have left the production lines of their respective manufacturers with more jeers than cheers. That's mostly a shame, because at best the cars are just misunderstood and at worst, the car gets an unjust reputation which is often very hard to shake. There are some hybrids that people really loved to make fun of, entirely because of the "HYBRID" badge and not based on the actual merits of the car.