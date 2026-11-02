This New 40V Ryobi Tool Is Designed To Help With One Of Fall's Most Tedious Chores

The Ryobi's 40V Leaf Vacuum/Mulcher was great for clearing fallen leaves from your yard. Now there's an upgraded version with a brushless motor designed to make the process even better.

Leaf blowers can be helpful, but sadly, fallen leaves don't disappear when you blow them into a pile. Ryobi's newest Brushless Leaf Vacuum/Mulcher tackles the collection stage instead, simultaneously shredding leaves and vacuuming them into a bag. It's a big upgrade over the previous version, including new electronics and the aforementioned brushless motor. Alongside a new lithium battery, Ryobi says the brushless model delivers 70% more suction than the older model.

While it may qualify as one of the coolest new Ryobi tools, there are a number of similarities with the earlier version. Both are advertised to mulch the equivalent of 16 bags of leaves down to a single bag, both use a metal impeller to mulch leaves, and both use Ryobi's interchangeable 40V batteries.