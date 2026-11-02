3 Drawbacks Of Using Snow Chains On Your Tires In The Winter

Motorists who live in areas that receive significant snowfall should understand how and why to equip their tires with snow chains. In severe winter weather, snow chains can provide additional traction. That's not to say equipping your tires with snow chains doesn't involve certain drawbacks or limitations, though. Knowing what these drawbacks are can help you better anticipate how snow chains will affect your vehicle's performance on snowy roads. In some circumstances, this knowledge can even help you better determine if snow chains are even necessary.

It's also worth noting that not every vehicle can accommodate snow chains. For example, if there isn't sufficient clearance between the tires and the rest of the vehicle, installing snow chains may be impossible, and attempting to could cause damage. Always check your vehicle's owner's manual to confirm whether installing snow chains is even an option. On the other hand, there are certain places (such as national parks) where the law may require using snow chains in some conditions. Thus, you should also be aware of any regulations that may apply when driving in snowy, dangerous areas.