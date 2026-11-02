3 Drawbacks Of Using Snow Chains On Your Tires In The Winter
Motorists who live in areas that receive significant snowfall should understand how and why to equip their tires with snow chains. In severe winter weather, snow chains can provide additional traction. That's not to say equipping your tires with snow chains doesn't involve certain drawbacks or limitations, though. Knowing what these drawbacks are can help you better anticipate how snow chains will affect your vehicle's performance on snowy roads. In some circumstances, this knowledge can even help you better determine if snow chains are even necessary.
It's also worth noting that not every vehicle can accommodate snow chains. For example, if there isn't sufficient clearance between the tires and the rest of the vehicle, installing snow chains may be impossible, and attempting to could cause damage. Always check your vehicle's owner's manual to confirm whether installing snow chains is even an option. On the other hand, there are certain places (such as national parks) where the law may require using snow chains in some conditions. Thus, you should also be aware of any regulations that may apply when driving in snowy, dangerous areas.
Snow chains place a major limit on how fast you can drive
Snow chains shouldn't be added to tires the moment you see a snowflake touch the ground. It's best to use them in particularly severe conditions. That's partially because, with snow chains on your tires, you have to drive very slowly.
Some manufacturers, like Kia, discourage using snow chains in general. Instead, the company recommends motorists use snow tires. However, if a motorist does use snow chains, Kia indicates they shouldn't exceed a maximum speed of 20 mph. Similarly, most snow chain manufacturers advise motorists not to exceed 30 mph when driving with chains on their tires.
Granted, if you feel it's necessary to equip your tires with snow chains, conditions may already be snowy enough that driving very slowly is already wise. That said, if you have snow chains on your tires, this can prevent you from safely entering roadways where the speed limit may be significantly higher than you can drive with chains on your tires.
Snow chains may not always be permitted
Again, there are settings where local laws require snow chain usage. Motorists must also be aware that laws restricting the usage of snow chains may also exist.
Snow chains can theoretically damage roads. If motorists used snow chains constantly, the cost of repairing the damage would be substantial. This is why many states have laws indicating snow chains may only be used in certain conditions. Although the language of the statutes varies throughout the country, it's not uncommon for such laws to clearly say snow chains may not be used if they cause damage to the pavement.
Don't assume you may equip your vehicle with snow chains whenever you like. Check the laws in your area to determine when you are and are not allowed to use snow chains. Sometimes, these laws also specify that motorists may only use snow chains during certain times of year. Using them outside of these approved windows can result in legal penalties.
Using snow chains incorrectly can damage your vehicle
To reiterate a critical point: Trying to install snow chains on a vehicle not meant to accommodate them can cause damage. You must always know for certain whether your vehicle's design allows for snow chains before attempting to install them.
You must also understand that installing snow chains improperly can damage a vehicle even if the car can technically accommodate snow chains. Confirm the chains you're using are the correct size and classification for your vehicle based on the manufacturer's recommendations. Simply installing the wrong types of snow chains can damage the tires, suspension, or other such components of the vehicle.
A motorist also needs to be certain their snow chains are mounted properly. Some manufacturers recommend driving with snow chains for about half a mile or so before getting out and checking them to ensure they haven't become loose. Between such requirements and the way snow chains affect a vehicle's maximum speed, driving with snow chains can be a tedious process.
That's not to say it's never a necessary one. Remember, sometimes, it's even a legal rule. However, when the law doesn't state that snow chains are required, you need to evaluate certain pros and cons to determine if installing them is ideal.
Keep in mind that there are also alternatives to tire chains worth looking into. Depending on the conditions, they may represent better options.