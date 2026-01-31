How Fast Can You Drive With Snow Chains?

Living in a snowy climate not only offers breathtaking views but can also provide moments of glorious fun, from riding in a horse-drawn sleigh across the countryside to careening down a hill on skis or a snowboard with reckless abandon. On the flipside, there's a lot of work that comes with living in the fluffy white stuff. Not only do you have to shovel it from your sidewalks and driveway, but if you're going somewhere to careen blissfully down the mountain, you'll more than likely need to strap up your car's wheels with snow chains (even if you have AWD), which, even under ideal conditions, is rarely a fun experience.

Once you've finished with wrestling on the chains — and getting soaked in the process– you're not getting to your final destination anytime soon. At least not as long as those chains are still wrapped around your tires. Most snow chain manufacturers recommend a maximum speed of 30mph, but some states (like California) can limit it to just 25mph along certain stretches of road. The official website for the Big Bear Lake Visitor Center in California even suggests going as slow as 20mph, which proves you'll need to keep your head on a swivel for posted speed limit signs just to keep yourself on the right side of the law.

Safety is, of course, the primary reason for the lower speeds. Going over 30mph might cause the chains to break and subsequently result in severe damage to the immediate areas surrounding the wheels.