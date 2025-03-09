Do You Need Snow Tires Or Chains With AWD?

Tire chains are typically used during extreme winter weather conditions, and depending where you drive, you might need them to be installed on or carried in your vehicle. Tire chains can be made of either actual chain or metal cables that perform the same function. These chains wrap around the circumference of your tires and can dig into deep snow and generate grip in situations where even winter/snow tires may not be able to get any traction. State authorities typically monitor winter weather conditions and notify motorists whenever snow/winter tires and/or chains need to be used in a given area.

Advertisement

For example, the state of California has three levels of requirements — chains are required on all vehicles (R3), chains (or one of these tire chain alternatives) are required on all vehicles except for AWD/4WD vehicles with winter/snow tires on all wheels (R2), and chains are required on all vehicles except those under 6,000 lbs. gross weight with snow tires on two drive wheels (R1). Chains must still be carried in your vehicle during R1 and R2 conditions. Check the specific regulations for the state where you will be traveling — most states have similar provisions allowing drivers of AWD or 4WD vehicles with snow tires to drive without tire chains.