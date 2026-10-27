After Spotting The BMW X5 M In Testing, We've Got Questions

From the get-go, it's clear this X5 M prototype is wider than the standard X5. It rides on bigger wheels wrapped in fatter tires, and the black five-spoke design with drilled brake discs peeking out from behind it adds to the performance look. Focusing on the front end, the bumper also looks wider, and it seems to showcase different headlights than the regular X5.

Those could be placeholder units meant to throw curious onlookers off the scent, but they might also hint that BMW has decided to go with a different light signature for the X5 M. The grilles are another interesting detail. They look more ordinary than the ones on the standard model, with more traditional BMW kidneys that are elongated rather than tall.

Once again, this could be a placeholder, or a deliberate change to keep the factory face hidden until the car is closer to production. What is obviously different from the normal X5 are the two air outlets on the hood, a feature that is common on high-performance vehicles and usually points to extra cooling demands. The new door handles are still here, so some of the regular BMW X5's questionable styling choices clearly carry over.

The taillights are completely disguised, but they do show the same wide light bar design as the regular X5. What also differs is the roof spoiler above the rear window, which looks more angular than the one on the standard model. Overall, the SUV looks beefier, more performance-focused, and much more aggressive than the regular X5.