These Cartoonish-Looking Buoys Are Helping Save Birds' Lives At Sea

Whether they're seasoned professionals or hobbyists, virtually every fisher will have at some point had the experience of accidentally catching something they didn't want. Occasionally, that catch might be something really strange, like a U.S. Air Force attack drone, but most of the time, they end up catching other animals, which is referred to as bycatch.

For commercial fishers, accidentally catching seabirds is an especially significant problem. It's thought that hundreds of thousands of birds get caught in nets each year, and the vast majority are drown while trying to escape. Researchers have attempted to solve the problem in many different ways, including by using illuminated nets and acoustic devices, but recently their attention has turned to above-water devices like looming-eye buoys (LEBs).

These buoys are cheaper to implement than some other methods and easier to retrofit to existing fishing equipment, and studies suggest that they're a promising way of keeping birds away from fishing nets. A recent study published in the Conservation Letters journal found that birds off the coast of the United Kingdom were less likely to get entangled in fishing equipment when it was fitted with LEBs. The study monitored the catch rates of various different animal species, but by far the most common in the control data were common guillemots and razorbills. When LEBs were fitted to the nets, the recorded numbers of both species that were caught decreased significantly.