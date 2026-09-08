Wind Turbines Are Becoming Safer For Birds: Here's How

Your average wind turbine has a far lengthier lifespan than the average bird, and yet it's more than capable of cutting the bird's life even shorter. Estimates for the United States alone say that wind turbines kill anywhere between a couple hundred thousand and over a million birds a year. It's fair to assume that wind farms in other countries face similar challenges. Recently, however, there are real efforts to reduce these numbers, and at a handful of these sites, researchers have already watched it happen.

The oldest example is Altamont Pass, a run of grassland hills situated east of San Francisco where roughly 5,400 turbines went up starting in the 1960s. While these hills receive plenty of wind, they're also famous for being one of the densest golden eagle nesting areas in North America. Enough birds have died here that environmental groups actually sued Alameda County. A 2007 settlement then committed the wind companies to halving turbine deaths among four raptor species. Since then, operators have pulled out many smaller individual turbines researchers had flagged as the worst killers and replaced them, project by project, with a few dozen larger ones that were placed more carefully.

Subsequently, ICF International, the consultancy Alameda County hired to count carcasses under those turbines, reported that the fatalities among those four species went down by roughly half. From this, the rest of the industry realized that the deadliest thing about a turbine is usually where somebody chose to put it up. But there are other factors, too.