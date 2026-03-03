The Average Lifespan Of Wind Turbines May Surprise You

Modern wind turbines dwarf the windmills of old, both in size and capability. We're far from the days of those smaller, wooden structures that were used to pump water or grind grain. Today's wind turbines stand taller than the Statue of Liberty, and almost 84,000 of them are dotted on land across the U.S., serving as the fourth-largest source of electricity generation capacity in the country according to American Clean Power.

Wind turbines are not only increasing in size but are also capable of producing massive amounts of energy, much more than they were able to even just a few years ago. The average capacity of wind turbines installed in 2023 was 3.4 megawatts, up from 1.8 megawatts in 2010. Despite their simple appearance, land-based wind turbines are complex machines with up to 8,000 different components. The U.S. has come to rely on them, and wind energy provides more than 20% of total electricity generation in 12 states, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

Yet even with all of these moving parts, the average life span of a typical wind turbine is longer than you might think. The Energy Department says life expectancy is approximately 30 years, though it does add that while foundations and towers are expected to last for decades, other components, including the blades, gearboxes, and generators, may need to be replaced sooner. Maintenance is typically required about every six months, and various factors can affect the life of the turbine.