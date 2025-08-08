How Big Is The Largest Wind Turbine In The World & How Much Electricity Can It Produce?

If you have ever seen a wind turbine in action, or simply being transported, you have an idea as to how massive they are. But have you ever wondered how big these things get in terms of sheer numbers? Looking at data from the U.S. Department of Energy, the average hub height of land-based wind turbines have steadily increased over the years (along with concerns surrounding their health effects). As of 2023, with an average hub height of 103 meters, the average land-based wind turbine in the U.S. is taller than the Statue of Liberty.

However, to witness the true behemoths among wind turbines, we need to travel several miles offshore. Out at sea, not constrained by transportation challenges, these turbines get truly massive. As of 2024, the largest offshore wind turbines in the U.S. included the 13-megawatt GE Vernova Haliade‑X installed (but subsequently destroyed) off the coast of Nantucket and the smaller 11-megawatt Siemens Gamesa SG 11.0‑200 DD wind turbines installed at the South Fork Wind Park. While these are among the largest wind turbines installed in the U.S., how do they compare to the largest wind turbines globally?

As of 2025, there are several contenders for the world's largest wind turbine in terms of power generation capacity. Notable ones include the 18-megawatt CSSC H260-18.0MW from China, the 20 megawatt MySE 18.X‑20 MW from China, the 21.5 megawatt Siemens SG 21‑276 DD from Europe, and the 26-megawatt Dongfang DEW 26 MW‑310. While these models top the charts in terms of capacity and size, they are yet to be made operational and remain in their prototype and testing phase. If commercially deployed wind turbines are what you're seeking, the most powerful model as of 2025 is the 15-megawatt Vestas V236‑15.0 MW.