Why Doesn't Extreme Weather Take Down More Wind Turbines?

Severe weather can wreak havoc on man-made structures, but those big wind turbines out there continue standing like nothing ever happened. If that doesn't sound odd enough, another strange behavior these giants display is that they actually start spinning slower in strong winds. That may seem wasteful, especially since more wind should mean the fans spin faster and make more juice, so why throw all of it away?

Wind turbines follow what engineers call a power curve – a map of how much electricity the turbine is able to produce at any given speed. A gentle breeze (around 6 to 9 mph) is usually enough to get the blades turning. Increased wind speed improves production, but only up to a point; after that, it hits a ceiling. That's where the cut-out speed comes into play, which is usually around 55 mph (although it varies between turbines). Once wind speed reaches this threshold, the turbine's anemometer — which measures wind speed – will shut the turbine down. The blades will stop and twist themselves flat so that they slice through the gusts rather than capture them. The principle is quite similar to what windpumps that pump water from underground automatically do during storms.

Wind turbines are, of course, made to withstand much faster winds. International safety standards, specifically IEC 61400, require most modern turbines to be able to endure sustained winds as strong as 112 mph and gusts as fierce as 156 mph.